Officials with ALERT said their Organized Crime and Gang team seized about $275,000 worth of drugs, along with firearms were seized, while an Edmonton man has been arrested and charged.

ALERT said homes in Crestwood and Terra Losa were searched on May 19, following an investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

Police said the home in Terra Losa had been used as a crack cocaine production lab, where cocaine was being converted into crack. A suspect was arrested leaving the home with several packages of cocaine.

At the same time, the suspect’s home in Crestwood was searched, and ALERT seized two firearms as part of the investigation.

In all, police seized the following: a SigSauer handgun, with ammunition, a rifle with ammunition, 2.6 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, 13 grams of heroin, 47 grams of methamphetamine, $660 cash proceeds of crime, and a 2016 BMW M5.

As a result, Jon Politylo, 37, has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, in addition to single charges of production of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime and dangerous driving.