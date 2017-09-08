Officials with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said an Edmonton man had been arrested and charged in connection to a number of sexual offences he allegedly committed against family members over several years.

The 50-year-old man was arrested by the ICE Unit on August 31, following a six month investigation that uncovered four child victims in Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.

ALERT said the investigation started in March, 2017, when he allegedly uploaded child pornography online. The case was referred by the RCMP to ICE. It appeared the material had been homemade, so ICE prioritized the investigation.

The suspect was arrested the first time on March 21, and was charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

The investigation that followed revealed a number of other offences against his family members; it’s alleged the incidents took place in Edmonton, Manitoba and Nova Scotia over a number of years, while the victims were young children.

Additional charges were laid against the accused while he was in custody on his first arrest: those charges include sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference for offences that allegedly took place in Edmonton.

On August 31, he was arrested again on warrants issued in Manitoba and Nova Scotia for the offences in those jurisdictions. Charges in those provinces include sexual assault, sexual interference, touching for a sexual purpose, bestiality and child pornography charges.

ALERT said the accused was being taken under police supervision to Thompson, Manitoba to appear in court Monday, September 11.

The name of the accused is not being released, to protect the identities of the victims.