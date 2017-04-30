An Edmonton man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting outside a bar in Grande Prairie in 2014.

RCMP said 28-year-old John William Rock was shot outside The Canadian Brewhouse in Grande Prairie on October 1, 2014.

35-year-old Nicholas Richard Harris has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three firearm-related charges.

Harris is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 15.