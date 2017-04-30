Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton man charged in 2014 Grande Prairie homicide
RCMP on the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at 108 St. and 104A Ave. in Grande Prairie on Wednesday, October 1. Courtesy: W. Vavrek
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 4:48PM MDT
An Edmonton man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting outside a bar in Grande Prairie in 2014.
RCMP said 28-year-old John William Rock was shot outside The Canadian Brewhouse in Grande Prairie on October 1, 2014.
35-year-old Nicholas Richard Harris has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three firearm-related charges.
Harris is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 15.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Canadian Ranger found dead in Fort Chipewyan 1
- RCMP looking for man who allegedly assaulted eight-year-old girl
- Sleeping man unharmed after vehicle crashes through bedroom
- EPS homicide detectives investigating suspicious death
- Red Deer family escapes early morning fire at their home 1
- Edmonton MP calls safe injection sites ‘shooting galleries’ 1
- Man accused of stabbing father to death in Strathcona County 1
- Edmonton man charged in 2014 Grande Prairie homicide
- Oilers praise Talbot, expect energy boost from home fans 1
- Apartment fire sends two residents, firefighter to hospital 1