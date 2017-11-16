An Edmonton man is under arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl.

Edmonton police received reports of two separate occasions during this past summer where 49-year-old Harvey William Leroux allegedly sexually assaulted the child at his Edmonton home.

After an extensive investigation, Leroux was taken into custody on October 24 and is now facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges.

Police believe Leroux may have had similar contact with other children, as it is alleged that he befriends mothers with young children “to eventually gain their trust and access to the children,” EPS said in a release.

Investigators are urging other potential complainants to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



