An Edmonton man plans to ride 800 kilometres across Ethiopia every year until he reaches an ambitious fundraising goal.

Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson wants to bring clean drinking water to remote villages in southern Ethiopia.

“How can you make any progress on any dimension if you don't even have clean water?” Hansen-Carlson said.

The Canadian government does not advise travel to specific regions of the unstable country, so Hansen-Carlson plans to avoid areas considered dangerous.

It was in Ethiopia last year with the HOPE International Development Agency where Hansen-Carlson got a firsthand look at the country’s dire water situation.

Hansen-Carlson is going with Jeff Buhr, who will document the trip with a camera and through social media.

The two men have raised $70,000 so far, and their goal is to reach a million dollars.

“A million dollars will literally change thousands of lives forever,” Hansen-Carlson said.

