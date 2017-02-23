RCMP said two Edmonton men were facing fraud charges, after each made separate allegations of lost luggage at the Edmonton International Airport.

RCMP said the first incident happened on September 26, 2016 – where a man returning to Edmonton from Hamilton retrieved two pieces of luggage from the carousel at the airport.

A short time later, he went to the Westjet counter and claimed those bags had gone missing, and contained more than $5,000 in merchandise.

Police said video footage showed the individual taking the bags before claiming they were missing.

In a separate incident, on November 27, 2016, a man returned to Edmonton from Los Angeles, retrieved his luggage and left the airport, then returned without the luggage moments later, and claimed the bags were missing.

He claimed the contents of the bags were worth more than $2,000. Once again, RCMP said video footage showed him taking his bags away before making the claim.

Hussein Zeitoun, 27, of Edmonton is facing a charge of fraud over $5,000 for his alleged role in the first incident.

Samy Hanna, 63, of Edmonton is facing a charge of fraud under $5,000 in connection to the second case.

Zeitoun is scheduled to appear in a Leduc courtroom February 23, and Hanna is scheduled to appear in court March 23.