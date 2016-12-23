Edmonton police charged a local woman with second-degree murder after she allegedly killed her daughter Friday afternoon in northwest Edmonton.

Officers were called to a home on 122 Avenue and 132 Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a "severely injured woman who died on scene soon thereafter.”

Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection to the homicide of her 21-year-old daughter Rachael Longridge.

“This is a disheartening crime,” Sgt. Bill Clark said. “Through the investigation, we learned Rachael just graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new position at a local hospital.”

According to her Facebook profile, Rachael was hired by the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.

Her co-workers at the Moxie’s on St. Albert Trail – where she worked part-time – say nursing was her passion, and remember her as a kind and happy person.

“All she ever wanted to be was a nurse,” Moxie’s manager Coleen Montgomery said. “This was her calling and it was cut too short.”

“She was probably the most gentle, kind, giving person I have ever known,” Julia Melnyk said.

“She always had a smile on her face no matter what,” Cassandra Chiarello said. “Just a happy girl.”

An autopsy has been schedule for Thursday, December 29.

Police continue to investigate.

This is Edmonton’s 41st homicide in 2016.

With files from Angela Jung