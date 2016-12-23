Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton mother charged with daughter's death
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 6:20PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 6:23PM MST
Edmonton police charged a local woman with second-degree murder after she allegedly killed her daughter Friday afternoon in northwest Edmonton.
Officers were called to a home on 122 Avenue and 132 Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a "severely injured woman who died on scene soon thereafter.”
Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection to the homicide of her 21-year-old daughter Rachael Longridge.
“This is a disheartening crime,” Sgt. Bill Clark said. “Through the investigation, we learned Rachael just graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new position at a local hospital.”
According to her Facebook profile, Rachael was hired by the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.
Her co-workers at the Moxie’s on St. Albert Trail – where she worked part-time – say nursing was her passion, and remember her as a kind and happy person.
“All she ever wanted to be was a nurse,” Moxie’s manager Coleen Montgomery said. “This was her calling and it was cut too short.”
“She was probably the most gentle, kind, giving person I have ever known,” Julia Melnyk said.
“She always had a smile on her face no matter what,” Cassandra Chiarello said. “Just a happy girl.”
An autopsy has been schedule for Thursday, December 29.
Police continue to investigate.
This is Edmonton’s 41st homicide in 2016.
With files from Angela Jung