Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton police investigate sudden death of toddler
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 4:17PM MDT
Police are investigating the sudden death of a six-month old baby in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a residence in the area of 142 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 7 a.m.
EPS consider the death to be sudden, but not suspicious at the moment.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday
