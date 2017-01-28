An executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump billed as an effort to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the U.S. is prompting worldwide reaction – and members of Edmonton’s Muslim community call it discriminatory.

The executive order, signed by President Trump on Friday, prevents citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya from entering the U.S. in the next three months. The order also has a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

U.S. officials said the ban also applies to those who hold dual citizenship from those seven countries, and Canada. The ban also applies to citizens of those seven countries, who have green cards.

Junaid Jahangir said he feels for those affected by the new policies.

“I think people in Edmonton and other cities in Canada are, you know, away from the ugly politics that have engulfed the masses, some masses, in the United States,” Jahangir said, he is a dual citizen of Canada and Pakistan (a country not included in the ban).

Despite that, he said he will continue to avoid travelling south of the border; fearing hassles at the border will worsen since he’s Muslim.

“If [Trump’s] objective is to combat terrorism, he’s actually not doing that,” Jahangir said.

His concerns are shared by other Alberta Muslims.

Aurangzeb Qureshi with the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC) denounced the order, and said it would deepen a cultural divide.

“People look at it and say ‘You know what? If the United States is doing it – who is supposed to be a global leader on the world stage – it’s OK to do’,” Qureshi said.

AMPAC said Edmontonians are accepting, and hope the changes in the U.S. don’t negatively influence how people act in the city, and throughout the rest of the country.

“We have a lot of people who have messaged us, and have called us to show us support, and it just goes to show it’s a manifestation of how this community is a close-knit community,” Qureshi said.

Meanwhile, Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have spoken out in support of refugees.

“It underlines a different vision Canadians have about how you grow, build community, build opportunity and build human rights,” Notley said.

Trudeau took to social media to respond, saying Canadians would welcome refugees, regardless of faith.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

In Edmonton, Jahangir hopes that vision of a welcoming country will prevail.

“I have tremendous hopes for Edmonton,” Jahangir said. “It’s a beautiful place, filled with beautiful people.”

