

Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton





In what could be considered one of Edmonton's worst kept secrets, sources have confirmed to CTV News that the 2018 Grey Cup game will take place in Edmonton.

The official announcement is expected to be part of a planned news conference being held by the Canadian Football League, Monday afternoon.

While not able to confirm on the Grey Cup coming to Edmonton, Head Coach Jason Maas believes that the cup would be a great thing for the city, "Obviously for our club it's awesome."

The 2018 Grey Cup will be the 106th edition of the championship game and coincides with the stadium's 40th anniversary, built originally for the 1978 Commonwealth Games.

Edmonton has hosted four Grey Cup games, last hosting the championship game in 2010, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders losing a tight game to the Montreal Alouettes.

After a 2016 game in Toronto that saw organizers struggling to fill seats, the 2017 Grey Cup game is set to take place on November 26 to a packed house in Ottawa.