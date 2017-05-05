The City of Edmonton is hosting the Cities and Climate Change Science Conference in March 2018.

Edmonton was chosen out of 10 cities around the world, and in partnership with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the conference’s goal is to show how climate change will impact cities, how cities can help tackle it, and support the Paris Agreement, the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We’ve got some great things to show the world,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “They know that we're a good host, and they're really interested in the leadership that's coming from the federal government and the provincial government, as well as Edmonton’s long established leadership on environmental sustainability.

“The City’s Blatchford redevelopment, poised to be one of the world’s largest sustainable communities, and our commitment to doubling of our light rail transit network in the next ten years, are just two of many initiatives we are making to further this necessary global change.”

The event will feature professors, local students, science institutions, government representatives and climate change activists.

“As host of the 2018 Cities and Climate Change Science conference, Edmonton will showcase Alberta’s efforts to protect the environment and build a diversified economy of the future,” Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips said. “Safeguarding our quality of life here in Alberta and around the world requires collaboration and effort from individuals to cities, provinces and national governments.”

The event will take place from March 5 to 7.