An Edmonton woman is hoping the power of social media will help her find the biological sister she recently found out she has.

Two days before Chantel Stefanich’s mother died, her aunt revealed to her a near five-decade old secret in the hopes that her mother would tell her the truth in her death bed.

The conversation never happened, but Stefanich is now doing everything she can to meet her sister.

“I don’t have really any family, I grew up an only child and I just really wanted more family,” Stefanich said. “I always longed for that female connection, and to know that there is actually someone out there that is my 100 per cent same mother, same father, full biological sister, I would love to meet this person and then hopefully have a relationship.”

Stefanich contacted the provincial government for help, but they couldn’t tell her who her sister is due to privacy issues.

They did reveal to her that her sister was born at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in 1971 and was named Hailey Dawn. Her adoptive parents, 43 and 42 at the time, were Mormon and of German and Scottish descent. They already had two boys and two girls.

Stefanich posted this video on Facebook and Twitter to spread the word.

“I really would like to find my sister and I thought this is the best exposure that I can get.”

With files from Nahreman Issa