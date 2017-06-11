Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton woman transported to hospital after truck rolls over near Boyle, spills oil
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 12:16PM MDT
A 22-year-old Edmonton woman was transported to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries after her semi-truck rolled over near Boyle, Alberta on Saturday night.
RCMP responded to a roll over in the area of Highway 63 and Township Road 635, 15 kilometres south of Boyle, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Police said a semi-truck with two trailers of oil headed southbound rolled over into a ditch.
The woman was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.
Mounties and fire crews were on scene Saturday night with traffic down to one lane alternating north and south bound.
RCMP also said “a Hazmat team from Edmonton is en-route as an undetermined amount of oil in the tankers leaked into the ditch.”
The oil cleanup is expected to take “several hours.”
RCMP is investigating what led to the one-vehicle collision.
