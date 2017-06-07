Officials with Edmonton Transit said crews were working to repair an electrical issue on the LRT, and it wasn’t clear when it would be fixed.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, officials said service was running as normal between Century Park and Central LRT Station, and between the Clareview and Coliseum stations.

However, on the Capital the line, no trains were running between Coliseum station and Churchill Station.

On the Metro LRT Line, trains were running between NAIT and MacEwan station, but were not running between MacEwan and Churchill Station.

In both cases, shuttle buses were in place.

Crews from EPCOR and the City of Edmonton were working on fixing the issue.

A spokesperson said it wasn’t clear how long it would take to fix the line, and weren’t sure it would be working before rush hour Thursday morning.