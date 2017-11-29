In the wake of provincial school fee reductions, the Elk Island Public School Board is making changes to kindergarten programming – now, the district will offer one option for families.

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, EIPS schools will only have alternating full-day programming.

The decision was made based on a funding shortfall for transportation.

Officials said in previous years, families of children in half-day kindergarten were charged a fee for noon-hour school bus service, as it was not covered by Alberta Education.

That fee covered part of the cost for the service, and the rest was covered in the division’s transportation budget.

That all changed with Bill 1, the division said.

“Our first priority is to ensure we’re able to provide the best possible education for all children in our Division,” EIPS Board Chair Trina Boymook said in a statement. “Having to draw additional dollars from the Division’s budget to cover noon-hour transportation would mean there would be less money available for educational programming. By introducing alternating full-day kindergarten, we can continue to promote growth and success for all children by keeping dollars where they belong – in the classroom.”

Now, the school division can’t charge that fee to families who live more than 2.39 kilometres from their school – and the noon-hour bus service is not sustainable, the division said.

Kindergarten is currently available at all 25 elementary schools in the division, varying from half-day to full-day programming, both alternating and daily.

The division said more than half already attend alternating full-day kindergarten programing.

In the new school year, all kindergarten students will have class two days a week, and occasionally three days a week, in order to meet the required 475 instructional hours.