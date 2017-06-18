Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Edmonton and area
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 2:23PM MDT
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Edmonton and its surrounding area Sunday afternoon.
The watch was issued at 1:20 p.m. for Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove and other regions in the area.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts,” Environment Canada said in its website.
“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Hail and locally heavy rain are also possible … Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”
