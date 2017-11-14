Edmonton police said officers were called to dozens of collisions Tuesday morning, after overnight precipitation left a blanket of snow on roadways.

Police said between 6 a.m. and just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to seven hit and run collisions, nine injury collisions and 35 fender benders.

CTV meteorologist Cory Edel said it appeared between 3 and 6 centimetres of snow fell overnight, with many parts of the city seeing closer to 6 centimetres.

“The good thing is, the snow has stopped falling in the city and we will see some breaks in the cloud [Tuesday],” Edel said later Tuesday afternoon. “As far as temperature, we will remain cool…with a temperature around -8 [Celsius] and a wind chill of -12 to -14 [Celsius].”

The city said all plows were out handling main roads, while sanders were also out. No neighbourhood blading or parking bans are planned.