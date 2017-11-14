Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS called to dozens of morning collisions as drivers grappled with snowy commute
City crews were out clearing snow early Tuesday, November 14, 2017.
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 12:33PM MST
Edmonton police said officers were called to dozens of collisions Tuesday morning, after overnight precipitation left a blanket of snow on roadways.
Police said between 6 a.m. and just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to seven hit and run collisions, nine injury collisions and 35 fender benders.
CTV meteorologist Cory Edel said it appeared between 3 and 6 centimetres of snow fell overnight, with many parts of the city seeing closer to 6 centimetres.
“The good thing is, the snow has stopped falling in the city and we will see some breaks in the cloud [Tuesday],” Edel said later Tuesday afternoon. “As far as temperature, we will remain cool…with a temperature around -8 [Celsius] and a wind chill of -12 to -14 [Celsius].”
The city said all plows were out handling main roads, while sanders were also out. No neighbourhood blading or parking bans are planned.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
