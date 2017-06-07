Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS charge two after ‘chop shop’ uncovered in northeast Edmonton
EPS released a photo of a 'chop shop' in northeast Edmonton, police executed a search warrant there on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Supplied.
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4:21PM MDT
Edmonton police said two people have been charged, and stolen items seized, as police investigate a large ‘chop shop’ in the city’s northeast.
Police said on Thursday, June 1, officers stopped a 2012 Dodge Ram truck towing a flat deck trailer in the area of 121 Avenue and 76 Street.
Officers discovered that the trailer was stolen, and the truck had an unauthorized licence plate.
Later on, a search warrant was executed in northeast Edmonton Tuesday, and officers recovered another stolen 2013 Dodge Ram truck (believed to be worth $80,000) in the shop, which police said was being dismantled at the time.
EPS said Wednesday that police were still searching the warehouse.
“We’ve only searched about a quarter of the compound so far and have found more than $600,000 worth of vehicle parts and stolen property,” Staff Sgt. Mark Hilton said in a statement.
The stolen property includes tool boxes, tools, a forklift, stolen licence plates, VIN plates, VIN stickers, vehicle parts and a prohibited ‘butterfly knife’.
Now, Allen McKay, 53, and Chrystal Lee McKay, 36 are facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of property for the purpose of trafficking and altering or removing a VIN.
Allen McKay is also facing charges of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Police are still investigating.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- EPS looking for man suspected of impersonating peace officer, sexually assaulting woman
- School bus driver facing impaired driving charges, Red Deer school district ‘shocked and angry’ 1
- Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by truck
- Two arrested, ALERT seeking third suspect after fentanyl seized in Edmonton
- Statement from relative of man seen in video sheds light on events leading up to confrontation 2
- Police trying to identify suspect in break and enter, assault
- Edmonton Public votes to close two schools, students to be moved to expanded school 1
- EPS charge two after ‘chop shop’ uncovered in northeast Edmonton
- Car crashes into Stony Plain house, both burst into flames 1
- Two charged in Desmarais homicide