Edmonton police said two people have been charged, and stolen items seized, as police investigate a large ‘chop shop’ in the city’s northeast.

Police said on Thursday, June 1, officers stopped a 2012 Dodge Ram truck towing a flat deck trailer in the area of 121 Avenue and 76 Street.

Officers discovered that the trailer was stolen, and the truck had an unauthorized licence plate.

Later on, a search warrant was executed in northeast Edmonton Tuesday, and officers recovered another stolen 2013 Dodge Ram truck (believed to be worth $80,000) in the shop, which police said was being dismantled at the time.

EPS said Wednesday that police were still searching the warehouse.

“We’ve only searched about a quarter of the compound so far and have found more than $600,000 worth of vehicle parts and stolen property,” Staff Sgt. Mark Hilton said in a statement.

The stolen property includes tool boxes, tools, a forklift, stolen licence plates, VIN plates, VIN stickers, vehicle parts and a prohibited ‘butterfly knife’.

Now, Allen McKay, 53, and Chrystal Lee McKay, 36 are facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of property for the purpose of trafficking and altering or removing a VIN.

Allen McKay is also facing charges of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police are still investigating.