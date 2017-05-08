At an open discussion with reporters Monday, Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht mused about the possibility of increasing the speed limit on the city’s ring road.

“I think the speed limit on the Henday is wrong, I think it should be raised,” Knecht said Monday.

“You could probably bump it up to 110 [kilometres per hour], and I don’t think it would have any impact on public safety at all.”

Knecht said he believes people who drive at excessive speeds aren’t going to obey the limit, but said he thinks there’s merit for most drivers.

“[The Henday has] lots of ramps, it’s big, it’s well built, and I think it might solve some of the problems,” Knecht said.

While Anthony Henday Drive is in Edmonton, it is a provincial highway, so it would be up to the Alberta Government to address any speed limit changes.

CTV News approached Transportation Minister Brian Mason to talk about Knecht’s idea. Mason said he has spoken to the police chief about changing the speed limit in the past, but he isn’t ready to go ahead with any changes yet.

“I need to be assured that we can do that, and do it in a safe way,” Mason said, saying when asked if his ministry would look at: “We’ll be considering whether to dig into that.”

“I’ve had conversations with our traffic people, I think they feel the same way,” Knecht said. “It’s not going to make that much of a difference, the only issue is, if they say its 110 they go 120 [kilometres per hour].”

With files from Dan Grummett