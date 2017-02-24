Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS confirm woman’s death is Edmonton’s 8th homicide of 2017
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 12:06PM MST
Days after a woman was found dead in a car in northeast Edmonton, police said autopsy results had confirmed her death was the city’s eighth homicide of 2017.
On Monday, February 20, at about 4:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 258 Avenue and Meridian Street, after a 911 call.
When police arrived, they found the body of a deceased female inside a vehicle.
On Friday, police said an autopsy had confirmed Cynthia Deborah Kennedy, 39, had died from gunshot wounds.
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
