Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS dog bites woman during arrest, ASIRT investigate
A man is in the hospital after a car chase with police from west Edmonton to Leduc on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 11:23AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 3:26PM MDT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating what led to an EPS dog biting an Edmonton woman in Leduc during an arrest early Monday morning.
Officers spotted four people in an SUV believed to be stolen in west Edmonton Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Edmonton police’s AIR 1 helicopter then observed the four people abandon the SUV and get into another vehicle, EPS said. While the helicopter followed the second vehicle, officers searched the first one and found a shotgun inside.
Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, the four people abandoned the vehicle in a Leduc residential area and fled on foot. Police found a 25-year-old woman hiding under a vehicle, and after she refused to surrender, officers deployed a dog to arrest her.
The EPS dog seriously injured the woman, and she was taken to the hospital.
The other three people were arrested without incident.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of infant
- Homicide detectives investigate death of baby in northeast Edmonton
- More Edmonton restaurants welcome pets at patios 1
- EPS dog bites woman during arrest, ASIRT investigate
- Thieves steal $160,000 worth of beer in southeast Edmonton
- Teenager pleads guilty to Beaumont machete assault 1
- EPS investigate two shootings in same west Edmonton area 1
- Man arrested in Royal Glenora Club vandalism spree 1
- ‘We’re coming down quickly’: Hot air balloon crashes near Sherwood Park 1
- Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child pornography offences 2