The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating what led to an EPS dog biting an Edmonton woman in Leduc during an arrest early Monday morning.

Officers spotted four people in an SUV believed to be stolen in west Edmonton Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Edmonton police’s AIR 1 helicopter then observed the four people abandon the SUV and get into another vehicle, EPS said. While the helicopter followed the second vehicle, officers searched the first one and found a shotgun inside.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, the four people abandoned the vehicle in a Leduc residential area and fled on foot. Police found a 25-year-old woman hiding under a vehicle, and after she refused to surrender, officers deployed a dog to arrest her.

The EPS dog seriously injured the woman, and she was taken to the hospital.

The other three people were arrested without incident.