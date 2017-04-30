Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS homicide detectives investigating suspicious death
A man was found dead in a residence in the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 5:25PM MDT
A man was found dead in a south Edmonton residence Sunday afternoon, Edmonton police said.
EPS officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Police and EMS found a dead a man upon arrival.
A neighbour said three people live in the home: A couple in their 60s, and a man in his 40s in the basement.
"Nice people. They're known around the neighbourhood," Jason Patriquin said. "To see this it makes me worried that something bad happened."
Homicide detectives have multiple people in custody.
More to come...
