

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton





Detectives released a photo of a truck that is connected to a January homicide.

Police responded to a weapons complaint on January 21, 2017 just before 6:45 a.m. in the Cromdale neighbourhood. Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Police found Ian Janvier, 28, injured – he was treated and transported to hospital by EMS. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Janiver died of multiple gunshot wounds; detectives have called the death a homicide. This is Edmonton’s fifth homicide of the year.

Police ask anyone with information on the truck to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477