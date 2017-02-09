Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS Homicide detectives trying to find suspect vehicle
EPS released a still of a suspect vehicle in relation to a homicide on January 21, 2017
Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:57PM MST
Detectives released a photo of a truck that is connected to a January homicide.
Police responded to a weapons complaint on January 21, 2017 just before 6:45 a.m. in the Cromdale neighbourhood. Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots.
Police found Ian Janvier, 28, injured – he was treated and transported to hospital by EMS. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Janiver died of multiple gunshot wounds; detectives have called the death a homicide. This is Edmonton’s fifth homicide of the year.
Police ask anyone with information on the truck to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
