EPS Homicide Section investigating suspicious death
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 7:51PM MST
Edmonton police said the Homicide Section was investigating after a body was found in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.
Police said officers with Northeast Division were called to a rural property near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived to find the body of a deceased female, believed to be in her late 30s, inside a vehicle.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
