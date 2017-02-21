Edmonton police said the Homicide Section was investigating after a body was found in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Police said officers with Northeast Division were called to a rural property near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find the body of a deceased female, believed to be in her late 30s, inside a vehicle.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.