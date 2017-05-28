Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigate two shootings in same west Edmonton area
EPS investigating a drive-by shooting in the area of 159 Street and 107A Avenue on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 12:46PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 7:43PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a second drive-by shooting in the same west Edmonton area Sunday.
First, EPS were called to a residence in the area of 159 Street and 107A Avenue at 8:46 a.m. after the house was sprayed with bullets from the back by an unknown male suspect.
The family was inside but no one was injured, police said.
Investigators believe the suspect got the address wrong. A west division officer told CTV News the family has no criminal history.
The second shooting happened at 3:54 p.m., in the area of 161 Street and 107A Avenue. No injuries were caused by the second shooting.
Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.
Police said they believe the two shootings are connected and are searching for a white SUV, possibly a GMC Terrain. Witnesses reported seeing a young caucasian male with blonde hair driving the vehicle, which was seen fleeing both shooting scenes.
Anyone with information about these shootings or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle can contact EPS at 780-423-456.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of toddler
- EPS investigate two shootings in same west Edmonton area
- Thieves steal $160,000 worth of beer in southeast Edmonton
- Grande Prairie RCMP investigate two overnight fires
- ‘We’re coming down quickly’: Hot air balloon crashes near Sherwood Park 1
- Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child pornography offences 2
- 18-year-old man crashes into dental office in south Edmonton
- Sylvan Lake man dies in motorcycle crash in northern Alberta
- More Edmonton restaurants welcome pets at patios 1
- Sherwood Park hockey tournament benefits children with neurological conditions 1