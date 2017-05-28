Edmonton police are investigating a second drive-by shooting in the same west Edmonton area Sunday.

First, EPS were called to a residence in the area of 159 Street and 107A Avenue at 8:46 a.m. after the house was sprayed with bullets from the back by an unknown male suspect.

The family was inside but no one was injured, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect got the address wrong. A west division officer told CTV News the family has no criminal history.

The second shooting happened at 3:54 p.m., in the area of 161 Street and 107A Avenue. No injuries were caused by the second shooting.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Police said they believe the two shootings are connected and are searching for a white SUV, possibly a GMC Terrain. Witnesses reported seeing a young caucasian male with blonde hair driving the vehicle, which was seen fleeing both shooting scenes.

Anyone with information about these shootings or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle can contact EPS at 780-423-456.