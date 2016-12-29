Edmonton police said an investigation was underway after shots were reportedly fired at a home in the city’s core Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of 113 Street and 109 A Avenue at about 11 a.m. – a home in the area appeared to have been shot at.

“We’ve discovered several bullet holes in the building and we’re just in the process of investigating that,” Insp. Malcolm Allan told CTV News at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police investigate is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).