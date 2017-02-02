Edmonton police are investigating a reported car-jacking that took place more than a week before – and asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle.

Police said on Wednesday, January 25, officers were called to a reported stolen vehicle at about 5:30 p.m., in the area of 63 Street and 90 Avenue.

Reports indicated a woman was walking towards her vehicle at a grocery store parking lot, when it’s alleged a male produced a weapon, and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The suspect is described as:

Light-skinned male with dark eyebrows

Between 167.5 cm (5’6”) and 172.5 cm (5’8”) tall

Medium build

He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

The suspect took off in her 2005 Subaru Forester – with an Alberta licence plate CEF 033.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).