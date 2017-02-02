Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating car-jacking in city’s southeast
EPS released an image showing a vehicle similar to one that was stolen on January 25, 2017. Supplied.
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 3:43PM MST
Edmonton police are investigating a reported car-jacking that took place more than a week before – and asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle.
Police said on Wednesday, January 25, officers were called to a reported stolen vehicle at about 5:30 p.m., in the area of 63 Street and 90 Avenue.
Reports indicated a woman was walking towards her vehicle at a grocery store parking lot, when it’s alleged a male produced a weapon, and demanded the keys to her vehicle.
The suspect is described as:
- Light-skinned male with dark eyebrows
- Between 167.5 cm (5’6”) and 172.5 cm (5’8”) tall
- Medium build
He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.
The suspect took off in her 2005 Subaru Forester – with an Alberta licence plate CEF 033.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).