EPS investigating collision on Stony Plain Rd.
A tow truck moves a vehicle damaged in a collision on Stony Plain Rd. at Groat Rd. on Thursday, November 30, 2017.
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 8:06AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 8:46AM MST
Police said Thursday morning that a section of Stony Plain Road, at Groat Road, had to be shut down as officers investigated a two-vehicle collision.
Few details on the crash were released – Stony Plain Road at the bridge over Groat Road was closed in both directions.
Drivers were advised to use other routes as officers investigated.
Just after 8:20 a.m., EPS said the road had been reopened to traffic.
