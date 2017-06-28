Edmonton police said Wednesday that officers were investigating a collision west of downtown that left a pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a collision on Jasper Avenue in the area of 115 Street Tuesday, at about 1:10 a.m.

EPS said reports indicated a 65-year-old female pedestrian was crossing Jasper Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle headed westbound.

Paramedics responded, treated and transported the pedestrian to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the driver was not hurt.

The EPS Traffic Section continues to investigate.