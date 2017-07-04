Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating fatal weekend collision on Calgary Trail
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 12:16PM MDT
Edmonton police said an investigation was underway, after a single-vehicle crash on Calgary Trail on the south side left a man dead late Sunday night.
Police said at about 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, officers were called to the collision on Calgary Trail – reports indicated a male, riding a 2013 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle southbound on Calgary Trail, had hit a pole in the area of 55 Avenue.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene, the 33-year-old male was treated and taken to hospital – where he succumbed to his injuries.
EPS is investigating, and said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
