Edmonton police said Wednesday that an investigation was underway over a serious collision in the city’s northeast late Tuesday morning that left one woman in hospital.

Police said officers in Northeast Division were called to the two-vehicle crash in the area of 50 Street and Manning Drive at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses indicated an Oldsmobile Alero was heading westbound on 50 Street and went through a red light, when it was hit by a Ford F150 headed northbound on Manning Drive.

Paramedics responded, treated and transported the 86-year-old female driver of the Oldsmobile to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman remained in hospital Wednesday in stable condition.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old male, was not injured.

Investigators said it’s not believed alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed were factors in the crash.

Police are still investigating.