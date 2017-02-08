Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating serious crash in northeast Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 5:52PM MST
Edmonton police said Wednesday that an investigation was underway over a serious collision in the city’s northeast late Tuesday morning that left one woman in hospital.
Police said officers in Northeast Division were called to the two-vehicle crash in the area of 50 Street and Manning Drive at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses indicated an Oldsmobile Alero was heading westbound on 50 Street and went through a red light, when it was hit by a Ford F150 headed northbound on Manning Drive.
Paramedics responded, treated and transported the 86-year-old female driver of the Oldsmobile to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman remained in hospital Wednesday in stable condition.
The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old male, was not injured.
Investigators said it’s not believed alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed were factors in the crash.
Police are still investigating.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Man facing sexual assault charges after incidents at WEM water park
- King's University stricken with two outbreaks at once 1
- Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton, much of central Alberta
- EPS officer facing perjury charge: ASIRT 1
- Parents concerned about a possible closure of a school southeast of Sherwood Park 1
- Red Deer and District SPCA seeking more donations
- GoFundMe campaign honouring Red Deer homicide victim’s children
- EPS investigating serious crash in northeast Edmonton
- Edmonton barber loses thousands after thieves make off with sports collectables 1
- Number of deaths in Alta. connected to fentanyl up in 2016, antidote available to first responders 1