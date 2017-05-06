Edmonton police are investigating after a man was stabbed in northeast Edmonton Saturday morning.

A man was stabbed shortly before 9 a.m. and knocked on doors to get help before police arrived, EPS said at the scene.

Officers then taped off a residence in the area of 118 Avenue and 39 Street and treated the man on the lawn across the street from his house.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, EPS said.

There are no suspects at this time.