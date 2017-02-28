Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating suspicious death in west Edmonton
EPS Homicide Unit investigators on the scene of a suspicious death in the area of 101 Ave. and 153 St. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 6:23PM MST
Edmonton police said Tuesday that an investigation was underway into a suspicious death in the city’s west end reported that afternoon.
Police said on Tuesday, February 28, at about 12:30 p.m., officers in West Division were called to a home in the area of 101 Avenue and 153 Street after a deceased male was reported to be inside.
The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate; an autopsy has not been scheduled.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
