Edmonton police said Tuesday that an investigation was underway into a suspicious death in the city’s west end reported that afternoon.

Police said on Tuesday, February 28, at about 12:30 p.m., officers in West Division were called to a home in the area of 101 Avenue and 153 Street after a deceased male was reported to be inside.

The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate; an autopsy has not been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).