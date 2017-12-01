Edmonton police are investigating after a school on the north side was targeted by vandals, and investigators are hoping information from the public could help.

Police said they were first notified that St. Angela School, at 132A Street and 134 Avenue, had been vandalized on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24.

Investigators arrived at the school to find vandalism with profanities painted on the school’s exterior – including lights and windows.

EPS said damage in this incident has been estimated to be about $5,000.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the EPS non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).