

Allison Pelech





The EPS traffic section was called to a crash on the westbound off-ramp onto the Yellowhead Trail at Victoria Trail between a Chrysler 300 and a Suzuki SUV. It resulted in the closure of the westbound off-ramp to the Yellowhead Trail at Victoria Trail, northbound lanes on Victoria Trail and Victoria Trail southbound lanes at Hermitage Road. The east and westbound lanes of the Yellowhead Trail were unaffected.

All roads that were closed earlier this morning have now been reopened. A male passenger of the Suzuki sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The collision is still under investigation.