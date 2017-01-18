Edmonton police said Wednesday that investigators working on the case of a suspicious death over the weekend on the city’s north side were trying to track down two witnesses who could help with the investigation.

Back on Saturday, January 14, officers were called to the area of 143 Avenue and 34 Street – after it was reported a deceased male was in a home there.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit took over the investigation later that morning, and the death is being treated as suspicious.

On Wednesday, police asked two witnesses who were believed to be at a scene related to this case, and have information on the incident, to contact investigators.

“It’s important that we speak with these two key witnesses, a man and a woman, who we believe have information about what happened,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen of the Homicide Unit said in a statement.

On Monday, EPS said an autopsy was completed on this case – but the results can’t be released as the cause of death has not been determined.

The two witnesses are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567, or #377 on a mobile phone.