Edmonton police issued a warning Thursday following the release of a convicted sex offender, who had been released from custody.

Police said Grand White, 58, is a convicted sex offender and violent offender, including intimate partner violence and offences against a minor.

EPS said there are reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another offence against someone now that he has been released.

White will live in the Edmonton area, and he will be supervised on a recognizance order, and he will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit. White is also under a number of court ordered conditions including a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., must abstain from buying, possessing or consuming alcohol and drugs, including marijuana, he’s also not allowed to have drug paraphernalia.

In addition, he can’t be in a licenced establishment where the focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol, he can’t have an intimate relationship with females, including friendship, without approval of his supervisor, he can’t be contact with children under 18-years-old, and he can’t leave Edmonton without approval.

White is described as: 165 cm (5’5”) tall, 90 kg (200 lbs), brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information about potential breaches of these conditions can contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

This information was released by police after careful deliberation of related issues, including privacy concerns; in the belief it is in the public interest to inform members of the community. The intent is to enable individuals to take precautions, and is not meant to encourage vigilante action.