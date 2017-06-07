Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of impersonating a peace officer, and forcibly confining and sexually assaulting a woman over the weekend.

Police said on Sunday, June 4, a female was driving home, and was in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 127 Street at 1:30 a.m. when she was pulled over by a vehicle with flashing lights.

EPS said the male got out of the vehicle with the lights, approached her vehicle and requested she get out of her car and into his, she followed directions as the male was wearing what appeared to be a uniform and she assumed he was a legitimate officer.

The male allegedly threatened her, implying he wouldn’t go ahead with charges against her if she performed sexual acts on him. The suspect drove her to another area, before sexually assaulting her and driving her to her home.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a four door, white, Nissan Rogue, model years between 2007 and 2013.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, between 25 and 30-years-old, with a thin build and short brown hair. At the time, he was wearing what appeared to be a Peace Officer’s uniform, navy blue in colour.

EPS released video of the suspect driving in an effort to help identify him.

Anyone with details that could help police identify the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).