Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS officer facing perjury charge: ASIRT
EPS Cst. Michael Crane is seen in a still taken from video recorded by CTV News in April, 2011.
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 4:09PM MST
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Wednesday that an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer had been charged after he lied in traffic court.
ASIRT said an investigation began on November 25, 2013, after Cst. Michael Crane disclosed during a pre-employment polygraph test and interview that could constitute criminal charges.
Cst. Crane was interviewing for a position in another police service at the time of the interview.
The Director of Law Enforcement directed ASIRT to start the investigation after the EPS were notified by the prospective police organization.
ASIRT investigated and executive director Susan Hughson determined there were reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed – the case was forwarded to the Crown.
As a result, Cst. Crane was charged with a count of perjury – he’s been released on a promise to appear in court on March 22, 2017.
An EPS spokesperson told CTV News Cst. Crane had been with EPS for 19 years, and he was relieved from duty without pay in January 2014.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Man facing sexual assault charges after incidents at WEM water park
- Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton, much of central Alberta
- King's University stricken with two outbreaks at once 1
- Parents concerned about a possible closure of a school southeast of Sherwood Park 1
- Number of deaths in Alta. connected to fentanyl up in 2016, antidote available to first responders 1
- EPS trying to track down high risk offender, wanted on warrants
- City Council to bring back sandbox program 2
- Red Deer and District SPCA seeking more donations
- Edmonton barber loses thousands after thieves make off with sports collectables 1
- Workers cutting steel caused scrap pile fire: investigators