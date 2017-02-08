The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Wednesday that an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer had been charged after he lied in traffic court.

ASIRT said an investigation began on November 25, 2013, after Cst. Michael Crane disclosed during a pre-employment polygraph test and interview that could constitute criminal charges.

Cst. Crane was interviewing for a position in another police service at the time of the interview.

The Director of Law Enforcement directed ASIRT to start the investigation after the EPS were notified by the prospective police organization.

ASIRT investigated and executive director Susan Hughson determined there were reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed – the case was forwarded to the Crown.

As a result, Cst. Crane was charged with a count of perjury – he’s been released on a promise to appear in court on March 22, 2017.

An EPS spokesperson told CTV News Cst. Crane had been with EPS for 19 years, and he was relieved from duty without pay in January 2014.