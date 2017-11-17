Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS request public's help to find missing man
Edmonton police said Chad Stevenson was last seen on November 7 in northeast Edmonton.
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 6:30PM MST
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a 41-year-old man who went missing in early November.
Chad Stevenson was last seen in the Cy Becker neighbourhood on Tuesday, November 17 at approximately 6 p.m.
Police said his disappearance is out of character and there are concerns for his well-being.
The 41-year-old is described as white, six-feet and 250 pounds. Stevenson has blue eyes, short, salt-and-peppered coloured hair and facial hair.
Stevenson may be driving a 2006 maroon Pontiac Montana with Alberta license plate BVT 8016, police said.
Edmonton police said Stevenson may be driving this maroon Pontiac Montana.
