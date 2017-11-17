Edmonton police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a 41-year-old man who went missing in early November.

Chad Stevenson was last seen in the Cy Becker neighbourhood on Tuesday, November 17 at approximately 6 p.m.

Police said his disappearance is out of character and there are concerns for his well-being.

The 41-year-old is described as white, six-feet and 250 pounds. Stevenson has blue eyes, short, salt-and-peppered coloured hair and facial hair.

Stevenson may be driving a 2006 maroon Pontiac Montana with Alberta license plate BVT 8016, police said.