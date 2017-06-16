Edmonton police said Friday that two people had been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man on June 1.

Back on Thursday, June 1, officers were called to a strip mall in the area of Hermitage Road and 40 Street – a man was found suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The deceased was later identified as Justin Nicholas Allen, 28, and the Medical Examiner confirmed he had died from gunshot wounds.

More than two weeks later, police released more details on the incident leading up to the shooting, and said two groups of people had been involved in an argument inside a pub in the area, and the clash continued outside the establishment.

A short time later, police received reports that several gunshots had been heard.

Investigators later learned Allen was shot after leaving the pub, but he wasn’t involved in the argument.

Police have charged two people in connection to this case: Jermaine Jahmal Soungie, 30, and Winston Stanley Dickson Thom, 30. Both are facing one count each of first degree murder, use of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Soungie is facing one count of failure to comply, while Thom is facing four counts of failing to comply, and a charge of prohibited to possess a firearm.