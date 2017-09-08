Edmonton police are renewing a call for details that could help investigators, five years after a man was shot and killed in the city’s west end.

At about 11:10 p.m. on September 9, 2012, Chi Lik Wong, 50, was shot and killed outside of his Crestwood home.

Officers were called to the house, located in the area of 145 Street and 97 Avenue over reports of shots fired. Police arrived to find Wong lying in the driveway, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Now, as the fifth anniversary of Wong’s death nears, police are asking for help from the public in their investigation.

“Sometimes people with evidence are too intimidated to come forward to police at the outset of such a traumatizing event,” Det. Alan Elliot said in a statement. “We certainly understand that fear, though we’re hopeful that anyone with information regarding this murder will feel more comfortable now to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).