Edmonton Police are asking for witnesses to come forward, after a woman was struck and injured by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Kingsway Avenue and Tower Road Saturday, May 13 at 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived, members of the Edmonton Fire Department were helping a 20-year-old woman who was lying on the road after being hit by a vehicle – reports indicated the vehicle had left the scene of the collision.

The woman was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics; she suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating, and would like to speak with anyone who has details on the collision, and/or the driver of the vehicle, EPS said it was a Chevrolet vehicle, but had no other identifying details for it.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).