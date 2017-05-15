Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS seeking witnesses in weekend hit and run
EPS on the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Kingsway Ave and Tower Rd. early Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 12:47PM MDT
Edmonton Police are asking for witnesses to come forward, after a woman was struck and injured by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Kingsway Avenue and Tower Road Saturday, May 13 at 12:30 a.m.
When police arrived, members of the Edmonton Fire Department were helping a 20-year-old woman who was lying on the road after being hit by a vehicle – reports indicated the vehicle had left the scene of the collision.
The woman was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics; she suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating, and would like to speak with anyone who has details on the collision, and/or the driver of the vehicle, EPS said it was a Chevrolet vehicle, but had no other identifying details for it.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Father and daughter found dead inside Red Deer home 1
- Payday lenders starting to feel pinch from new Alberta regulations
- Police mark anniversary of Amber Wilson’s disappearance 1
- Mother charged in infant’s death to appear in court June 16
- Off-highway vehicle helmet law in effect Monday 1
- Blizzard of embers sparked fires that burned Fort McMurray homes last year
- EPS seeking witnesses in weekend hit and run
- ‘Horrific case’: Mother charged with second degree murder in infant daughter’s death 1
- Father of mom charged in infant daughter’s death to CP: ‘It is very disturbing’ 2
- Car crashes into MLA's office in Mill Woods