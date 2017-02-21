Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS take over investigation into west Edmonton apartment fire
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 3:33PM MST
Officials with Edmonton Fire Rescue said Tuesday that Edmonton Police Service investigators had taken over the investigation into an apartment fire in the city’s west end.
The fire broke out in an apartment building in the area of 172 Street and 76 Avenue at about 8 a.m. Thursday – it’s believed the fire started in a suite, before spreading through the fourth floor and through the roof.
Crews were on the scene within minutes of the alarm going off.
Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the fire, there were no fatalities.
Officials said damages to the structure and contents of the building have been estimated at about $5.5 million, and the building had been released back to the property owner.
Edmonton Fire investigators had been working with police to determine a cause, but as of Tuesday, the investigation was handed over to police.
