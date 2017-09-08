Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to find man wanted on warrants
Leon Halkett, 32, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 5:48PM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man who is the subject of arrest warrants, for allegedly breaching conditions.
Police said Leon Halkett, 32, is wanted on four counts of breach of recognizance.
EPS said Halkett poses a risk to the public, and is considered to be a violent and sexually violent offender – police said he has a history of preying on random women, and women with whom he has been in a relationship with.
Halkett is described as:
- 185.5 cm (6’1”) tall
- 68 kg (150 lbs)
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
EPS said he’s considered to be violent and dangerous, and shouldn’t be approached.
Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement