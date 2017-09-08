Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man who is the subject of arrest warrants, for allegedly breaching conditions.

Police said Leon Halkett, 32, is wanted on four counts of breach of recognizance.

EPS said Halkett poses a risk to the public, and is considered to be a violent and sexually violent offender – police said he has a history of preying on random women, and women with whom he has been in a relationship with.

Halkett is described as:

  • 185.5 cm (6’1”) tall
  • 68 kg (150 lbs)
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

EPS said he’s considered to be violent and dangerous, and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.