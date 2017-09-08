Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man who is the subject of arrest warrants, for allegedly breaching conditions.

Police said Leon Halkett, 32, is wanted on four counts of breach of recognizance.

EPS said Halkett poses a risk to the public, and is considered to be a violent and sexually violent offender – police said he has a history of preying on random women, and women with whom he has been in a relationship with.

Halkett is described as:

185.5 cm (6’1”) tall

68 kg (150 lbs)

Brown eyes

Black hair

EPS said he’s considered to be violent and dangerous, and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.