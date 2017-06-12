Police said a man in his 20s who was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon succumbed to his injuries in hospital, and police are trying to find two suspicious vehicles in connection to the case.

The 22-year-old male was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon, after shots were fired near a convenience store in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at about 4:40 p.m.

Witnesses reported shots were fired after an altercation took place nearby.

The injured man suffered life-threatening injuries at the time, but police said Monday he died from those injuries overnight.

Police said an autopsy had been scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

Later Monday, police released two photos of suspicious vehicles – police said one is a newer model, dark grey Dodge Durango, and the other a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with details on the events leading up to the shooting, or with details on either vehicle, is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).