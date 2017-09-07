Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to identify suspect in sexual assault
EPS released stills taken from surveillance footage, showing a male suspect in a March 31, 2017 sexual assault. Supplied.
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 3:42PM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to identify a male suspect in connection to a sexual assault in March, 2017.
Police said officers were called to the area of 72 Street and 81 Avenue on April 10, after a sexual assault that reportedly took place on March 31 in that area was reported.
Reports indicated a woman in her 50s reported she was sexually assaulted by a male at a residence in the area between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that day.
The woman knew the male suspect as an acquaintance, and he had reportedly contacted her after a few years and then sexually assaulted her when they visited briefly. He left immediately after.
The suspect is described as:
- Between 45 and 50 years old
- About 175 cm (5’9”) tall
- Medium build
At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark-coloured pants, a white shirt and a black jacket. Police said his hair was shaved on the sides, long on top and tied back in a ponytail.
Anyone with details that could help investigators identify the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
