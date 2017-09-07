Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to identify a male suspect in connection to a sexual assault in March, 2017.

Police said officers were called to the area of 72 Street and 81 Avenue on April 10, after a sexual assault that reportedly took place on March 31 in that area was reported.

Reports indicated a woman in her 50s reported she was sexually assaulted by a male at a residence in the area between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that day.

The woman knew the male suspect as an acquaintance, and he had reportedly contacted her after a few years and then sexually assaulted her when they visited briefly. He left immediately after.

The suspect is described as:

Between 45 and 50 years old

About 175 cm (5’9”) tall

Medium build

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark-coloured pants, a white shirt and a black jacket. Police said his hair was shaved on the sides, long on top and tied back in a ponytail.

Anyone with details that could help investigators identify the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).