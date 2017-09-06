Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting at a gas station in late August.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at about 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a gas station in the area of 118 Avenue and 35 Street. Reports indicated an altercation had taken place between a cyclist and a vehicle after the bicycle hit the front bumper of the vehicle.

The cyclist was then allegedly shot by a male in the vehicle.

Paramedics treated the male and took him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Now, police are asking for help identifying two male suspects seen in surveillance footage:

The first suspect is described as:

About 18 to 20-years-old

About 178 cm (5’10”) tall

Weighs about 73 to 82 kg (about 160 to 180 lbs)

Dark brown or black hair

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and white capri pants, and white Adidas sneakers.

The second suspect is descrbed as:

20-years-old

About 178 cm (5’10”) tall

About 82 kg (180 lbs)

Brown hair

This suspect was last seen wearing a blue graphic t-shirt with the words ‘Keep It’ on the front, blue jeans and grey sneakers.

Anyone with details on this is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).