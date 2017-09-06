Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to identify suspects in gas station shooting
EPS released stills taken from surveillance footage showing two suspects believed to have been involved in a shooting at a gas station in the area of 118 Ave. and 35 St. on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Supplied.
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 6:27PM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting at a gas station in late August.
On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at about 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a gas station in the area of 118 Avenue and 35 Street. Reports indicated an altercation had taken place between a cyclist and a vehicle after the bicycle hit the front bumper of the vehicle.
The cyclist was then allegedly shot by a male in the vehicle.
Paramedics treated the male and took him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Now, police are asking for help identifying two male suspects seen in surveillance footage:
The first suspect is described as:
- About 18 to 20-years-old
- About 178 cm (5’10”) tall
- Weighs about 73 to 82 kg (about 160 to 180 lbs)
- Dark brown or black hair
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and white capri pants, and white Adidas sneakers.
The second suspect is descrbed as:
- 20-years-old
- About 178 cm (5’10”) tall
- About 82 kg (180 lbs)
- Brown hair
This suspect was last seen wearing a blue graphic t-shirt with the words ‘Keep It’ on the front, blue jeans and grey sneakers.
Anyone with details on this is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).