Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to track down suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
EPS are investigating after a man was found dead in the area of 125 Street and 132 Avenue early Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 5:36PM MDT
Police are asking for help from Edmontonians, as they investigate what has become the city’s most recent homicide.
After midnight Sunday, June 18, officers were called to a parking lot in Kensington Crossing, in the area of 125 Street and 132 Avenue – a passerby had located two males with clear signs of trauma.
Police said 18-year-old Joshua Gilbert Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the other male was treated and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On Monday afternoon, police released images of a suspect vehicle investigators believe is connected to the incident.
“We believe this vehicle was occupied by a group of males,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen, with the EPS Homicide Section, said in a statement. “We urge anyone who has information about this vehicle or the group of male suspects who were seen in the Kensington Square parking lot around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2017 to contact police.”
In addition, an autopsy was carried out Monday, and the Medical Examiner confirmed Barnes died as a result of a stab wound – and his death was a homicide.
Anyone with details on the suspect vehicle or events leading up to the stabbing is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Photos
EPS released stills taken from surveillance footage, showing a suspicious vehicle connected to a stabbing in the area of Kensington Crossing early Sunday, June 18, 2017. Supplied.
EPS released stills taken from surveillance footage, showing a suspicious vehicle connected to a stabbing in the area of Kensington Crossing early Sunday, June 18, 2017. Supplied.
EPS released stills taken from surveillance footage, showing a suspicious vehicle connected to a stabbing in the area of Kensington Crossing early Sunday, June 18, 2017. Supplied.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Alberta fighter Tim Hague dies following boxing match in Edmonton 1
- Deceased in stabbing Friday identified, EPS still seeking tips
- Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Edmonton and area
- Woman, dog struck and killed by SUV in west Edmonton crosswalk
- Police issue warning following complaints of fraudulent psychic readers
- Police investigating suspicious death in north Edmonton parking lot
- Alberta boxer Tim Hague in critical condition after knockout in Edmonton 1
- Mumps outbreak in Edmonton declared over
- Video shows RCMP officer using Taser on intoxicated man at oil sands camp 1
- Blind Edmonton dad celebrates first Father’s Day 1