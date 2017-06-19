Police are asking for help from Edmontonians, as they investigate what has become the city’s most recent homicide.

After midnight Sunday, June 18, officers were called to a parking lot in Kensington Crossing, in the area of 125 Street and 132 Avenue – a passerby had located two males with clear signs of trauma.

Police said 18-year-old Joshua Gilbert Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the other male was treated and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon, police released images of a suspect vehicle investigators believe is connected to the incident.

“We believe this vehicle was occupied by a group of males,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen, with the EPS Homicide Section, said in a statement. “We urge anyone who has information about this vehicle or the group of male suspects who were seen in the Kensington Square parking lot around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2017 to contact police.”

In addition, an autopsy was carried out Monday, and the Medical Examiner confirmed Barnes died as a result of a stab wound – and his death was a homicide.

Anyone with details on the suspect vehicle or events leading up to the stabbing is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.