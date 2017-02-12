The City of Edmonton is looking for ways to attract more people to use public transit system.

In a report titled The Edmonton Transit User Experience, the Edmonton Transit System advisory board focused on how to improve the customer’s experience in an attempt to convert infrequent users to loyal clients.

ETS suggested a code of conduct for drivers and passengers to improve courtesy – such as using only one seat and listening to music at a low volume.

Councillor says it’s important to increase ridership because Edmonton is among the fastest growing cities in all of Canada.

“The fastest growing city in Canada means that we roads get more and more congested,” McKeen said. “You can’t put new lanes, you can’t make the roads wider all over the city, so we’ve got to come up with strategies to deal with all those commuters.”

The report will go to a city committee tomorrow, but Councillor McKeen said it could take years to see changes in action.

With files from Angela Jung